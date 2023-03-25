United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,791,680.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,791,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,114.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.55. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

