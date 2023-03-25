UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $475.99 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

