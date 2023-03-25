Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 3,105,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,150,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on U. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,019. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 5,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

