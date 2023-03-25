Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UVE. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Universal Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

UVE stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -86.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

