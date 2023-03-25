Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $46.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 123.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 158.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 204,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 125,310 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNM opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

