Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $32.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Upstart has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $125.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,024,420. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

