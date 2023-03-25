US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,670,152 shares of company stock worth $297,784,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Foods Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,364 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,245 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,891,000 after acquiring an additional 204,995 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

