V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Insider Activity

V.F. Price Performance

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $20.29 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.