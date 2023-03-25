Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $221.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.03. The company has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

