Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $101.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

