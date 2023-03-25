Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

