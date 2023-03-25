Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $201.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $186.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.