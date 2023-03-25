Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$32.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of VET opened at C$16.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$16.41 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.