Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $49.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

VSCO stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $56.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

