Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Videndum Price Performance
Shares of LON VID opened at GBX 868 ($10.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. Videndum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 800 ($9.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,556 ($19.11). The company has a market cap of £404.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,315.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 998.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,147.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Videndum news, insider Teté Soto purchased 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.07) per share, with a total value of £13,988.09 ($17,178.05). 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
