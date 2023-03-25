Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.95

Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.95 and last traded at C$13.92, with a volume of 14049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.64.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.03. The stock has a market cap of C$535.53 million, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About Viemed Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.