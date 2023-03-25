VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited Plans Dividend of $0.06 (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
VOF stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.34) on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 388.81 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 525 ($6.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 454.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.83. The firm has a market cap of £701.26 million, a P/E ratio of -701.61 and a beta of 0.54.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
