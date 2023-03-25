VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited Plans Dividend of $0.06 (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

VOF stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.34) on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 388.81 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 525 ($6.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 454.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.83. The firm has a market cap of £701.26 million, a P/E ratio of -701.61 and a beta of 0.54.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

