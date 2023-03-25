Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives $114.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($124.73) to €117.00 ($125.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Vinci Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

