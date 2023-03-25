Viomi Technology (VIOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 27th.

Viomi Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of VIOT opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

