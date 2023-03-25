Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $37.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $26.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,012,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,086,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 656,948 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,086,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.