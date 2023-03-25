Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

About Vor Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 57,990 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

