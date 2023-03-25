Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

NYSE:VOR opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

About Vor Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,748,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,907 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,875,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1,639.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 272,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.