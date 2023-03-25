Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.61.
Vor Biopharma Stock Performance
NYSE:VOR opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.