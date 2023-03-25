Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 875,436 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,763,028,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54.

On Wednesday, March 15th, S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72.

On Monday, March 13th, S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total transaction of $50,902,838.82.

On Friday, March 10th, S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70.

On Monday, March 6th, S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $107,583,466.30.

On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44.

On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $4,613,633.20.

On Monday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $27,526,961.43.

On Thursday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.