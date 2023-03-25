Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 478,764 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

