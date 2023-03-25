Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $275,442,091.44 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

