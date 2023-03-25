Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives $147.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.99. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.