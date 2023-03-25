Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

JPM stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.