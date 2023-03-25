Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.31.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

