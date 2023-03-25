Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 806 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 150.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

NYSE C opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.