Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 806 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 150.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE C opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.40.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
