Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Visa by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $221.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.03. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.