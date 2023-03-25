Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.78 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $75.77 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $211.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

