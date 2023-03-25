Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.