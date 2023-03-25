Wells Fargo & Company Trims Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Target Price to $48.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,666 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 95,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

