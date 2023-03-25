Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 2.6 %

WELL stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.