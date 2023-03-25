Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Reduced by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 143.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $348,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,603 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Digital by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 928,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 32.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after acquiring an additional 555,108 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

