Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Several other research firms have also commented on MBLY. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. New Street Research began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.65.

MBLY opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

