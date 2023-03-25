Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $28.54 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

