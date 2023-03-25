Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

