White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Down to $1,368.18

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,368.18, but opened at $1,332.06. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,332.06, with a volume of 984 shares traded.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,444.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,388.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 166,320 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $228,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

