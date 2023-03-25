Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.13, but opened at $57.44. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $59.97, with a volume of 38,320 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,243,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,442 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.25.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

