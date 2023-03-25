Zacks Research Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

