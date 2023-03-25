Zacks Research Weighs in on Ball Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

