Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Down 2.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.44. 1,866,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,286,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.