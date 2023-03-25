Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Down 2.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.44. 1,866,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,286,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.
ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.
In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
