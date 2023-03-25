Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.06

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 466105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,560 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 404,471 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 350,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading

