1,219 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. AutoZone comprises about 2.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

AZO stock opened at $2,329.40 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,446.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,395.75.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

