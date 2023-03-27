2,536 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

