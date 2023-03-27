5,856 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

