AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $158.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.