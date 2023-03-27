AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $158.02 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average is $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

