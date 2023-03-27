Adviser Investments LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

